Analysts See $0.58 EPS for The Bank of Princeton (BPRN); Universal Health Services Has 1.04 Sentiment

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 165 funds started new or increased positions, while 159 trimmed and sold stakes in Universal Health Services Inc. The funds in our database now have: 73.98 million shares, down from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Universal Health Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 50.

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. BPRN’s profit would be $3.91 million giving it 12.67 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, The Bank of Princeton’s analysts see 23.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 24,913 shares traded or 265.03% up from the average. The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BPRN News: 26/04/2018 – Bank of Princeton 1Q EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of Princeton, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPRN); 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Buys 1.7% Position in Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $198.27 million. The firm offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It has a 19.23 P/E ratio. It also provides money order, cashierÂ’s check, wire transfer, savings bonds redemption, debit card, direct deposit, safe deposit box, night depository, automated teller machine, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online and telephone banking services.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 8.85% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. for 99,338 shares. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc owns 1.43 million shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Private Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 93,378 shares.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.76 million for 16.46 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

