Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB); Lyon William Homes (class A (WLH) Shorts Raised By 15.72%

Lyon William Homes (class A (NYSE:WLH) had an increase of 15.72% in short interest. WLH’s SI was 2.72M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.72% from 2.35 million shares previously. With 414,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Lyon William Homes (class A (NYSE:WLH)’s short sellers to cover WLH’s short positions. The SI to Lyon William Homes (class A’s float is 8.73%. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 373,563 shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 32.56% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. SLAB’s profit would be $25.36 million giving it 47.46 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s analysts see 13.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 478,977 shares traded or 71.55% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $777.61 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal analog intensive integrated circuits in the United States, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; and wireless connectivity devices comprising a range of integrated and low power transceivers, as well as sensor products, including optical and relative humidity/temperature sensors. It has a 148.8 P/E ratio. It also provides broadcast products, including TV tuners and demodulators, and automotive radio tuners, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers.