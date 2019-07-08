Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH); Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 26 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their equity positions in Icahn Enterprises LP. The hedge funds in our database reported: 182.82 million shares, down from 184.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. SBH’s profit would be $69.96 million giving it 5.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.51 EPS previously, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 13.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 1.28M shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Sees Consolidated Yr-end Store Count to Increase Slightly; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – FOR 2018, EXPECTS STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN BOTH FULL YEAR REPORTED AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR GROSS MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) rating on Monday, June 24. DA Davidson has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 6.06 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $14.75 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.

Icahn Carl C holds 52.77% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. for 175.44 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 27,964 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 8,672 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.45% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.07 million shares.

