Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA); Realnetworks Has 0.82 Sentiment

Realnetworks Inc (RNWK) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 14 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 17 decreased and sold their holdings in Realnetworks Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 14.62 million shares, down from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Realnetworks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to report $0.58 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. T_RBA's profit would be $63.22 million giving it 20.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated's analysts see 152.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 163,665 shares traded or 61.79% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ritchie Bros. sells US$93+ million of equipment in its largest-ever two-day auction – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 42.04 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 278,028 shares traded or 276.70% up from the average. RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) has declined 44.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.44% the S&P500.

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. The company has market cap of $62.23 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, and Games. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables clients to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.