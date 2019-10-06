Analysts See $0.58 EPS for iRobot (IRBT); Guggenheim Capital Lifted Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 46.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 23,040 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 72,528 shares with $2.79M value, up from 49,488 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $16.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Analysts expect iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 48.21% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. IRBT’s profit would be $16.03 million giving it 25.73 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, iRobot Corporation’s analysts see 132.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 553,554 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Alps Inc accumulated 0.01% or 10,887 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communication invested in 0.13% or 6,910 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 4,793 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 886 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 3,662 shares stake. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 40,344 shares. 31,618 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Renaissance Group Ltd Company reported 4,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn reported 0.63% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 19,079 shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading L P invested in 2,675 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.01% or 2,790 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:IRBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock has $8300 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 27.30% above currents $59.7 stock price. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 29 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, July 25.

Since June 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold 11,159 shares worth $1.06M.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$59.71, Is iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At iRobot Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:IRBT) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks I’m Never Selling – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRobot reshuffles C-suite positions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knighthead Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.07% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Clearline Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.69% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 90,000 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 39,994 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 315,832 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 1.53% or 35,859 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 19,396 shares. 133,862 are held by Pnc Fincl Incorporated. Dodge & Cox holds 29.59 million shares. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Shell Asset Management Communications reported 13,977 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 5,571 shares to 105,073 valued at $8.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookfield Globl Listed Infr (INF) stake by 32,401 shares and now owns 301,170 shares. Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. DEFRANCO JAMES had bought 300,000 shares worth $9.35 million.