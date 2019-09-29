Analysts See $0.58 EPS for iRobot (IRBT); BTCS (BTCS) Shorts Increased By 469.7%

Analysts expect iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 48.21% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. IRBT’s profit would be $16.31M giving it 26.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, iRobot Corporation’s analysts see 132.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 912,559 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40

BTCS INC (OTCMKTS:BTCS) had an increase of 469.7% in short interest. BTCS’s SI was 37,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 469.7% from 6,600 shares previously. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.145. About 137,875 shares traded. BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold iRobot Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.69% less from 28.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Axa has 6,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc reported 10,618 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 1.09 million shares. Glenmede Na has 610 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd stated it has 0.32% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 796 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 42,259 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 3,217 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Among 3 analysts covering iRobot Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:IRBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock has $8300 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 25.99% above currents $60.32 stock price. iRobot Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Canaccord Genuity. Sidoti upgraded iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) rating on Thursday, August 29. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $8300 target.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio.

