Analysts See $0.58 EPS for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB); SIAM COMMERCIAL BK ORDINARY SHARES (SMCBF) Shorts Down By 0.04%

Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CNOB’s profit would be $20.56M giving it 9.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 61,460 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

SIAM COMMERCIAL BK ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMCBF) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. SMCBF’s SI was 2.09 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 2.09 million shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2616 days are for SIAM COMMERCIAL BK ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SMCBF)’s short sellers to cover SMCBF’s short positions. It closed at $3.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers deposit products, including fixed deposit accounts, savings accounts, long term deposit accounts, and kids savings accounts; personal, home, and auto finance loans; investment products, such as mutual funds, long term equity funds, retirement mutual funds, debentures, bonds, treasury bills, and bills of exchange; life and non-life insurance products; card products; and bill payment and top up services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides credit for businesses, which include working capital facilities, term loans, trade finance, special credit programs, guarantees, and certificates of finance; business cash management services; import and export services; domestic and international remittance services; foreign exchange services; standby letters of credit, domestic letters of credit, letters of guarantee, acceptance/aval, and certificate of finance; and corporate trust services comprising custody, mutual fund supervisor, registrar, escrow agent, security agent, and facility agent services.

Another recent and important The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMCBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bangkok Bank Is Set To Benefit From Higher Loan Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2017.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $802.37 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 1.91M shares. Amer Grp holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 19,265 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Renaissance Tech Lc has 1.06M shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 117,023 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 64,339 shares. 124,300 are held by Clover Ltd Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 20,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4,640 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 29,300 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited reported 12,162 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 17,922 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) or 23,509 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,746 shares.