Analysts See $0.58 EPS for CNB Financial (CCNE); Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 19. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. See Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.45% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. CCNE’s profit would be $8.88M giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, CNB Financial Corporation’s analysts see -6.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 3,445 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2,690 activity. Scott Nicholas N. Jr. bought $1,336 worth of stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $418.32 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. On Monday, January 28 Nicholson John sold $2.70M worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 63,000 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider Thomsen Jillian B. sold $679,577.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.30 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.