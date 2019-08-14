Analysts See $0.58 EPS for ABM Industries (ABM); ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (ATSAF) Shorts Down By 28.21%

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report $0.58 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. ABM’s profit would be $38.48M giving it 17.20 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, ABM Industries Incorporated’s analysts see 23.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 225,890 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had a decrease of 28.21% in short interest. ATSAF’s SI was 39,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.21% from 54,600 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 5 days are for ATS AUTOMATED TOOLING ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)’s short sellers to cover ATSAF’s short positions. It closed at $15.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries has $45 highest and $37 lowest target. $41’s average target is 2.73% above currents $39.91 stock price. ABM Industries had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ABM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It has a 30.75 P/E ratio. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Griffith Observatory and the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Selected ABM for Improvement Project – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Saint Joseph County, Michigan, More Than $2.6 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 68,044 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ameritas Inv Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,683 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 38,264 shares. Walthausen And Co Ltd Company accumulated 383,983 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 120,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Group holds 538,503 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co owns 750,501 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 107,532 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt holds 161,046 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability reported 670 shares stake. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,956 shares.