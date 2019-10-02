Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Veritiv (VRTV); Durect (DRRX) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report $0.57 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. VRTV’s profit would be $9.18M giving it 7.35 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Veritiv Corporation’s analysts see 5,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 174,859 shares traded or 61.27% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego

Durect Corp (DRRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 30 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 45 reduced and sold positions in Durect Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 61.10 million shares, down from 70.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Durect Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 20 Increased: 14 New Position: 16.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $269.83 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,928 activity. The insider Flitman David E bought $23,928.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold Veritiv Corporation shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.63 million shares or 0.82% less from 14.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Ameriprise Finance owns 101,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 82,155 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3 shares. Amer Interest has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Automobile Association holds 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) or 55,032 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 1,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 47,438 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 13 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 26,944 shares. Donald Smith & holds 0.09% or 120,711 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De owns 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 31 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 15 shares.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 61% – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are 25 of Georgia’s highest-paid CFOs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veritiv – Follow The Cash (Flow) – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Veritiv Corp (VRTV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 7.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 1.42 million shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has declined 32.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 12/03/2018 Durect Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 12.5 Years; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Remains Eligible for Up to Additional $230 M in Sales-Based Milestones; 09/05/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS AUG 7 PDUFA TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER; 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting For REMOXY(R) ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 19/03/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS PDUFA TARGET FOR REMOXY NDA AUG. 7, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ DURECT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRRX); 09/05/2018 – PTIE: JUNE 26TH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, THERE IS NEW TERMINATION FEE PAYABLE TO DURECT IN EVENT THAT SANDOZ TERMINATES AGREEMENT FOR CONVENIENCE

Analysts await DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by DURECT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review POSIMIR® for the Treatment of Post-Surgical Pain – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DURECT Corp (DRRX) Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review POSIMIR for Treatment of Post-Surgical Pain – StreetInsider.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DURECT and Aimmune Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; Savara leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Durect Stock Is Up Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $347.42 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Ironwood Investment Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in DURECT Corporation for 901,573 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 8.24 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.14% in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 22.48 million shares.