Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH); Ricks Cabaret International (RICK)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

Ricks Cabaret International Inc (RICK) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 34 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 27 sold and reduced equity positions in Ricks Cabaret International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 4.41 million shares, down from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ricks Cabaret International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ULH’s profit would be $16.18M giving it 10.22 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 122,201 shares traded or 71.98% up from the average. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH); 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C

More notable recent Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Universal Logistics Reports $36 Million Settlement For Accident Involving “Marginal Driver” – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Announces Preliminary Results of 600K Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $661.34 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for 253,631 shares. Scott & Selber Inc. owns 25,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 24,717 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.04% in the stock. Petrus Trust Company Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 14,271 shares.

The stock increased 3.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 164,008 shares traded or 106.39% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q EPS 48c; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 05/03/2018 RCI to Report 1Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on December, 30. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 34.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RICK’s profit will be $5.29 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.