Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH); Haemonetics (HAE) Shorts Down By 20.18%

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) had a decrease of 20.18% in short interest. HAE’s SI was 1.43 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.18% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 528,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)’s short sellers to cover HAE’s short positions. The SI to Haemonetics Corporation’s float is 2.82%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $126.86. About 15,406 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology

Analysts expect Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ULH’s profit would be $16.18M giving it 10.61 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 1,970 shares traded. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) has declined 37.87% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ULH News: 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q EPS 37C; 26/04/2018 – Universal Logistics 1Q Rev $335.1M; 26/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS 1Q OPER REV. $335.1M; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company has market cap of $686.60 million. The Company’s transportation services include dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, dedicated, refrigerated, shuttle, and switching operations; and domestic and international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, final mile, and ground expedite services. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals.

More notable recent Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Logistics goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) Announces Preliminary Results of 600K Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Extension and Increase of Tender Offer to Purchase up to 600,000 Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: November 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Haemonetics Appoints Stewart W. Strong As President, Global Hospital – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Haemonetics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HAE) 12% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 11.15% above currents $126.86 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.