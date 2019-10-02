Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE); Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted By $419,310 Its Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Position

Analysts expect Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report $0.57 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 507.14% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. TPRE’s profit would be $53.60 million giving it 4.15 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 210,604 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 13/04/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Directors Notification; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $378.4M; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 11/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Third Point Weighs `Blank Check’ Company to Pursue Buyouts; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $142.5 MLN VS $138 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter

Zpr Investment Management increased Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) stake by 66.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management acquired 13,977 shares as Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR)’s stock declined 7.03%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 35,123 shares with $1.08M value, up from 21,146 last quarter. Miller Inds Inc Tenn now has $373.12 million valuation. It closed at $32.73 lastly. It is down 22.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $889.59 million. The firm underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, insurance, extended warranty insurance, and multi-line reinsurance products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.