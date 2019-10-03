Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB); Trio Tech International (TRT)’s Sentiment Is 0.4

Trio Tech International (TRT) investors sentiment is 0.4 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is the same, as only 2 funds increased or started new holdings, while 5 trimmed and sold stakes in Trio Tech International. The funds in our database now hold: 831,317 shares, down from 874,772 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Trio Tech International in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.83 million giving it 10.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 2,233 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR

It closed at $3.56 lastly. It is down 33.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRT News: 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Rev $10.1M; 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 DJ Trio-Tech International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRT); 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $13.08 million. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trio-Tech International for 33,074 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 61,600 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 90,704 shares.

Since June 28, 2019, it had 25 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,463 activity. 117 shares were bought by QUANDEL NOBLE C JR, worth $2,999 on Monday, September 30. Frank Joel L. also bought $2,512 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares. De Soto Matthew G bought $6,228 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) on Monday, September 30. 201 shares were bought by Grubic Robert C, worth $5,015 on Friday, June 28. 176 shares were bought by Moisey Robert J, worth $4,511. Novak Alan P. bought $589 worth of stock or 23 shares. The insider Boyer Steven T bought 200 shares worth $4,990.

