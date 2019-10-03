Analysts See $-0.57 EPS for Cray Inc. (CRAY); GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (GLNNF) SI Decreased By 80.46%

GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) had a decrease of 80.46% in short interest. GLNNF’s SI was 8,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 80.46% from 43,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0347. About 366,471 shares traded or 109.66% up from the average. Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report $-0.57 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.28% from last quarter’s $-0.47 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, Cray Inc.’s analysts see -24.00% EPS growth. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

Glance Technologies Inc., a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications. The company has market cap of $4.09 million. It offers Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that consists of proprietary technology, including user apps available for free downloads in IOS and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, and technology hosting environment with anti-fraud technology and payment processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging, and custom rewards programs to a network of merchants and consumers.

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services high-performance computing systems. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a range of supercomputing systems, including the Cray XC series, Cray XC40-AC, Cray CS400, and Cray CS-Storm supercomputers; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class data analytics workloads.