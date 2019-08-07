Analysts See $0.57 EPS for Caleres, Inc. (CAL); 0 Analysts Bullish Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. See Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $184.0000 181.0000

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $164.0000 162.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $159.0000 144.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gabelli \U0026 Co.

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $215.0000 205.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $173 Maintain

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to report $0.57 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CAL’s profit would be $24.07M giving it 6.52 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Caleres, Inc.’s analysts see 58.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 377,403 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: CALERES FY EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Profit, Revenue Rise in Latest Quarter; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.91 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Estabrook Capital Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 8,705 shares. Private Na stated it has 5,206 shares. Moreover, City Tru Fl has 0.22% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 192 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust has invested 0.44% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 21 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited owns 21,074 shares. Veritable L P has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Paragon Ltd holds 1,481 shares. Stephens Ar owns 2,271 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6,188 shares. Da Davidson And Company has 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Live Your Vision has 0.01% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 247 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 563,886 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $627.87 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caleres to go big in China – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Caleres Announces Newly Created International Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Caleres Announces the Relaunch and Rebrand of Zodiac Footwear – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Caleres’s (NYSE:CAL) Share Price Down By 20%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.