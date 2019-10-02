Analysts See $0.56 EPS for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR); GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (GWLLF) Shorts Decreased By 1.77%

GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) had a decrease of 1.77% in short interest. GWLLF’s SI was 44.24 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.77% from 45.04 million shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 9831 days are for GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s short sellers to cover GWLLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.645 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BSRR’s profit would be $8.59 million giving it 11.62 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Sierra Bancorp’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 12,950 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 03/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 62.335B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 22.93%; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone’s delayed presidential election run-off set for March 31; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION CANDIDATE WINS PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF; 14/03/2018 – KGHM 4Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $116M; 20/04/2018 – Sierra Club: HSBC Announces End To Nearly All Financing For Global Fossil Fuel Projects; 17/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY COMMENTS ON DEPUTIES IN STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone presidential run-off can go ahead “as planned” – High Court; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone’s new president calls on rival to drop challenge; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable

Great Wall Motor Company Limited manufactures and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $8.59 billion. The firm offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, and sedans primarily under the Great Wall, Havel, and WEY brand names, as well as special vehicles, etc. It has a 6.39 P/E ratio. It also researches, develops, and makes auto molds; repairs automobiles; and transports goods, as well as provides truck transportation services.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $399.10 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $606,081 activity. Shares for $904 were bought by Christenson Vonn R. $194,743 worth of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was bought by Olague Michael on Monday, May 6. EVANS ROBB bought $26,625 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.