Analysts See $-0.56 EPS for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE); Ares Capital (ARCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 159 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 138 sold and decreased their holdings in Ares Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 136.40 million shares, down from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ares Capital Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 105 Increased: 111 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report $-0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $2.12 EPS change or 135.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. After having $1.75 EPS previously, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.’s analysts see -132.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 236,759 shares traded or 208.77% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 18/05/2018 – CGG: APPEALS COURT OF PARIS UPHOLDS CGG SAFEGUARD PLAN APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 23/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS REPORTS PACT WITH SIERRA CAPITAL; 19/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Chile: Safeguard Investigation on Imports of Powdered Milk and Gouda Cheese – March 19, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Agilesphere Calls for UK to Safeguard Its Position as Top Destination for Tech; 25/04/2018 – CHINA CENTRAL BANK: WILL EFFECTIVELY CRACK DOWN DOWN ON MONEY-LAUNDERING AND RELATED CRIMES TO SAFEGUARD NATIONAL SECURITY, SOCIAL STABILITY; 21/03/2018 – Minerva Labs Launches Install-Free Remote User Protection to Safeguard Enterprises from Unmanaged Endpoints; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF INDEBTEDNESS AVAILABLE TO BE BORROWED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM $75 MLN TO $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $255.06 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 3.48 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.46% less from 13.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 249,089 shares. First Manhattan invested in 1.22 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 28,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 877,741 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 248,057 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE). Optimum Advisors owns 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 250 shares. Fmr invested in 0% or 56 shares. Gp invested in 0% or 12,394 shares. Herald Inv Management Ltd owns 0.37% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 111,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp stated it has 103,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 814,743 are owned by Yakira Capital Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0% or 40,712 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Communications has 0% invested in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) for 34,323 shares.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation for 3.30 million shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 388,290 shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruni J V & Co Co has 6.37% invested in the company for 2.01 million shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 287,150 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.