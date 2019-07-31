Analysts See $0.56 EPS for Pembina Pipeline (PPL); Emmis Communications – Class A Common (EMMS) Shorts Decreased By 15.79%

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. T_PPL’s profit would be $285.60M giving it 21.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 777,119 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020

Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS) had a decrease of 15.79% in short interest. EMMS's SI was 11,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.79% from 13,300 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS)'s short sellers to cover EMMS's short positions. The SI to Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common's float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 59,624 shares traded or 32.55% up from the average. Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) has declined 24.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.23% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pembina Pipeline had 2 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. The company has market cap of $24.34 billion. It operates through four divisions: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.94 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It has a 44.63 P/E ratio. It operates 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St.