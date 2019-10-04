Analysts See $0.56 EPS for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NWL’s profit would be $232.86 million giving it 8.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Newell Brands Inc.’s analysts see 24.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 310,242 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Among 5 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. JetBlue Airways has $2600 highest and $1800 lowest target. $22’s average target is 34.64% above currents $16.34 stock price. JetBlue Airways had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Imperial Capital. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by Buckingham Research. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Buckingham Research. See JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.00% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.76M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Pres of New Travel Products Subsidiary; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 CASM Ex-Fuel Down 1%-Up 1; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH COMPANY

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (NASDAQ:JBLU) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “JetBlue’s First Airbus A321neo Enters Scheduled Service: Why It Matters – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “JetBlue Airways Slashes Q3 Guidance as Demand Misses Expectations – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “JetBlue’s ‘Swing for Good’ Golf Classic and Fundraising Campaign on Par to Reach $8 Million in Funds Raised for Youth and Education Charities â€“ Press Releases on – CSRwire.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue starts regular Airbus a321neo service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.59 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Newell Brands Earnings: NWL Stock Slides Lower on Sales Miss, Outlook – Investorplace.com” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $78,800 were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL on Thursday, August 15.

