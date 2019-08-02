Analysts See $0.56 EPS for Monster Beverage (MNST); Eam Investors Cut Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holding

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. MNST’s profit would be $304.40 million giving it 27.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Monster Beverage Corporation’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 529,586 shares traded. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) has risen 7.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNST News: 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHR REPURCHASE; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage: More Buybacks Are on the Way — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – Monster Beverage: Time to Raise Prices? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP – THERE IS NO AVAILABILITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Monster Beverage Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 30/05/2018 – Monster Beverage Has No Availability Remaining Under the Previously Authorized $250 Million Buyback; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/05/2018 – Monster Beverage 1Q Net $216.1M

Eam Investors Llc decreased Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc sold 6,025 shares as Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 19,411 shares with $1.73M value, down from 25,436 last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corporation now has $5.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 81,852 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 5,659 are owned by Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 21,369 shares. Swiss State Bank has 57,750 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ftb accumulated 642 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 732,970 shares in its portfolio. Northern stated it has 464,343 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Blackrock has 2.46M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il reported 3,525 shares stake.

Eam Investors Llc increased Bandwidth Inc. stake by 19,193 shares to 40,343 valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Joint Corp stake by 77,119 shares and now owns 176,986 shares. Upland Software Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 358.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp Ranks on Glassdoor’s 2019 List of Top CEOs – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, May 17. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Thursday, June 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 33.57 P/E ratio. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.