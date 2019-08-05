Analysts See $-0.56 EPS for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS); Shorts at Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Raised By 18.19%

Analysts expect Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s analysts see -37.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.02% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 266,534 shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) had an increase of 18.19% in short interest. DOVA’s SI was 4.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.19% from 3.65 million shares previously. With 338,200 avg volume, 13 days are for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s short sellers to cover DOVA’s short positions. The SI to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 35.55%. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 306,051 shares traded. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 26.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 19/03/2018 – DOVA IN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH FOSUN PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON EXITED OAS, DOVA, XCRA, SGYP, MGI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DOVA PHARMA SAYS LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 17, 2021 UNLESS CO ACHIEVES SPECIFIED REV MILESTONE, THEN MATURITY DATE TO BE EXTENDED BY A YR – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – FDA SAYS THE FDA GRANTED THE APPROVAL TO AKARX INC; 09/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 31/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – AVAILABILITY OF DOPTELET IN U.S FOR TREATMENT OF THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH CLD; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys 1.5% Position in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE; 16/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – POSITIONED TO LAUNCH DOPTELET IN JUNE

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $445.23 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds.

