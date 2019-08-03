Analysts See $-0.56 EPS for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB); Zions Bancorporation (ZION)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.44 EPS change or 72.00% from last quarter’s $-2 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 42,099 shares traded. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) has risen 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CATB News: 19/03/2018 – Catabasis Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STRATEGIC CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING SUPPORTS GOAL OF ADVANCING EDASALONEXENT TOWARDS POTENTIAL REGISTRATION; 15/03/2018 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 17/04/2018 – Catabasis Pharma: Strategic Corporate Restructuring Supports Goal of Advancing Edasalonexent Towards Potential Registration; 25/04/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN MRI T2 RATE OF CHANGE; 10/05/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 17/04/2018 – CATABASIS TO REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 42%; 10/05/2018 – CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CATABASIS HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $17.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Catabasis Pharma Restructuring Will Reduce Work Force by About 42%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATB)

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 209 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 182 trimmed and sold equity positions in Zions Bancorporation. The active investment managers in our database now have: 168.18 million shares, down from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zions Bancorporation in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 152 Increased: 139 New Position: 70.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association for 298,896 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 618,949 shares or 4.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Llc has 3.64% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 218,310 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.53 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

