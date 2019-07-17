Analysts See $0.56 EPS for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB); Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. AB’s profit would be $53.20M giving it 13.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 186,940 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 09/04/2018 – AB UNIT BERNSTEIN NAMES THOMPSON HEAD DIVERSE MARKETS STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video); 22/03/2018 – AB Announces Distribution Partners For Its First-of-a-Kind FlexFee™ Funds; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Jacksonville Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – Edwards Life Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Imperial Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Imperial Capital. See Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $65 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 12 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 58,887 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 185,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones Assoc Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 484,068 shares. American Century Companies Inc accumulated 606,282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 8,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 500 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 111,333 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 50,500 were accumulated by Knott David M. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.14% or 186,175 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 966,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 57,649 shares. Barnett reported 750 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.63 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 53.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

