Analysts See $-0.56 EPS for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA); Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Coca (KO) Holding

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Coca (KO) stake by 27.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 25,970 shares with $1.22M value, down from 35,880 last quarter. Coca now has $222.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 125,010 shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has declined 64.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals: Pending Ongoing Interactions With FDA, Expects Initiation of URIROX-2 Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Second Half 2018; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 Allena Pharmaceuticals Initiates First Phase 3 Trial for ALLN-177 in Patients with Enteric Hyperoxaluria; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE URIROX-2 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – ENGAGING FDA TO DISCUSS PURSUING ACCELERATED APPROVAL PATHWAY FOR PLANNED BLA SUBMISSION FOR ALLN-177 IN PATIENTS WITH ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA; 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMA- EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 10/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $21

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $113.79 million. The company's lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. 21,742 shares were sold by Perez Beatriz R, worth $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.