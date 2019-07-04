Analysts See $-0.56 EPS for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA); COMEPAY (CMPY) Shorts Down By 44%

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 126,084 shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has declined 64.63% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNA News: 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – INITIATION OF URIROX-1 TRIAL FOLLOWS MULTIPLE INTERACTIONS WITH FDA AFTER WHICH FDA CONFIRMED IT HAD NO COMMENTS ON PROTOCOL; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 27/03/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 27/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.48; 12/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ON TRACK TO MEET MILESTONES; 08/05/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals Expects Existing Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund IOperating Expenses, Cap Requirements Into 2020; 08/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $86.4 MLN, VS $94.5 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH FDA TO FINALIZE DESIGN OF URIROX-2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNA); 06/03/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE URIROX-2 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

COMEPAY INC (OTCMKTS:CMPY) had a decrease of 44% in short interest. CMPY’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44% from 2,500 shares previously. With 14,400 avg volume, 0 days are for COMEPAY INC (OTCMKTS:CMPY)’s short sellers to cover CMPY’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 2,015 shares traded. Comepay, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPY) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Comepay, Inc. provides Internet acquiring and support services. The company has market cap of $112.25 million. It is also involved in facilitating instant payments and internet based payment transactions through kiosks, mobile interfaces, and Web applications. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm leases and sells cash registers and point of sale systems, including its recently developed proprietary multifunctional smart POS fiscal cash register system.

