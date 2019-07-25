Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL); Last Week Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Coverage

Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.91% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Zealand Pharma A/S’s analysts see -12.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 39,670 shares traded or 224.50% up from the average. Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has risen 32.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEAL News: 28/05/2018 – Zealand Pharma Completes Phase 3 Trial With Dasiglucagon for Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia; 31/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA ON TRACK TO INITIATE GLEPAGLUTIDE PHASE 3 IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma will attend the Kempen Life Science Conference on April 18, 2018 in Amsterdam; 20/03/2018 – Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 20/03/2018 – REG-Zealand Pharma’s first Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for treatment of severe hypoglycemia successfully meets its primary objective; 16/05/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA STILL SEES FY OPER EXPENSES DKK475M TO DKK495M; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA 2017 REVENUE DKK 139.8 MILLION/USD; 12/04/2018 – Zealand Pharma will attend the Kempen Life Science Conference on April 18, 2018 in Amsterdam; 11/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S – COMPANIES AIM TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL FOR A NEW NON-SURGICAL TREATMENT FOR CHILDREN WITH CHI; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES DKK475M TO DKK495M

Among 2 analysts covering Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Imperial Capital. See Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $79 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide to Expand in Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAWW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Leadership Transition Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: AAWW,GOL,MDC,GSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 108,007 shares traded. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 40.44% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 18/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR ENDORSES PRESERVATION OF U.S.-UAE OPEN SKIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATE FY18 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL GROW BY A LOW- TO MID-30% LEVEL VS 2017, UP FROM CO’S PRIOR OUTLOOK OF MID-20% GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Sees FY18 Adj Net Income Up By Mid-Twenty-% Level Compared With 2017; 23/03/2018 – Atlas Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Endorses Preservation of United States–United Arab Emirates Open Skies; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 02/04/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Patricia Goodwin-Peters SVP of Human Re; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q OPER REV. $590.0M, EST. $547.8M

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide medicines in Denmark. The company has market cap of $743.84 million. The firm markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has a 7.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development include Glepaglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome; Dasiglucagon, a ready-to-use hypo-pen in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute, severe hypoglycemia, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trials for pump diabetes management; Elsiglutide, a novel GLP-2 analogue in Phase II clinical trials to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea; and GLP1-GLU, a preclinical stage product for obesity/type 2 diabetes.