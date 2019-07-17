Analysts See $0.55 EPS for Univest Financial (UVSP); Jersey Central Power & Light Co (JCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 61.76% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $16.11M giving it 11.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Univest Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 81,800 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has declined 14.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP)

Jersey Central Power & Light Co (JCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 73 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their equity positions in Jersey Central Power & Light Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 204.28 million shares, up from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jersey Central Power & Light Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Veteran retail leader named to JCPenney board of directors – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Malls Are Thriving in an Era of E-commerce – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Penny Stocks That Have Fallen From Grace – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The New York-based J. Goldman & Co Lp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.07 million shares.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 21.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% EPS growth.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $361.17 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 2.68M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) has declined 55.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.30% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMMENCED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of WFRBS 2012-C8; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 27/03/2018 – Crius Issues Statement Regarding Announcement by JCP; 17/05/2018 – JCP HAD ONLINE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES ALSO IMPACTING GROSS MARGIN; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – FY2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN LOSS OF$0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 17/05/2018 – JCP: CHANGE IN PENSION ACCOUNTING IMPACTED EARNINGS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Poised for Reprieve as Lenders Embrace Bond Sale; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Creates Office of the CEO

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $758.55 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Univest Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 275,776 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 378,727 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Lc invested 0.05% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Moreover, Logan Cap has 0.08% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. 14,664 were reported by Ameriprise. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 406,635 shares. 135,600 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). First Manhattan Co invested 0.01% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Kistler has 1,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 40,270 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 28,084 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 4,078 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity. $62,600 worth of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares were bought by Wonderling Robert C.

More notable recent Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Univest Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.