Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI); VOESTALPINE AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (VLPNF) Shorts Up By 393.32%

VOESTALPINE AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:VLPNF) had an increase of 393.32% in short interest. VLPNF’s SI was 369,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 393.32% from 74,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3695 days are for VOESTALPINE AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:VLPNF)’s short sellers to cover VLPNF’s short positions. It closed at $26.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 170.51% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 272,023 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $595.51 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 70,868 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 703,257 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 32,116 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 137,727 shares. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) accumulated 63 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 55,699 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership owns 9,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 796,842 shares. Alps Advsr holds 46,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argi Lc owns 14,786 shares.