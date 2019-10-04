Analysts See $0.55 EPS for Pentair plc (PNR); Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Has 1.44 Sentiment

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 72 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 50 decreased and sold their holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 43.57 million shares, up from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 51 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.85% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. PNR's profit would be $92.42 million giving it 16.41 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Pentair plc's analysts see -20.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 736,506 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold Pentair plc shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Water and Electrical. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The Water segment designs, makes, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pentair has $43 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.50's average target is 14.93% above currents $36.11 stock price.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $522.19 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 319,046 shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 20.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 12.38% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 239,230 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Consulate Inc has 1.56% invested in the company for 243,061 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 186,324 shares.