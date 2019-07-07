Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG); Shorts at WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (WHITF) Lowered By 39.87%

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 31.25% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.69 EPS previously, NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -20.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 299,772 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. Robert W. Baird maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $26 target.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: NanoString Technologies (NSTG) GeoMx DSP Highlighted in ‘Clinical Cancer Research’ Publication – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $44.72 million activity. ALLEN MARY TEDD sold 15,000 shares worth $320,130. Shares for $601,200 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Wednesday, January 9. 2.00M shares were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P., worth $43.24M.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability stated it has 1.23 million shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 37,245 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 1.56 million shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 24,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life has 0.16% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 42,179 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 292,336 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. 103,441 were reported by Eam Invsts Lc. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 23,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 96,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 9,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio.