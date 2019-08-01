MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD REG S GDR I (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) had a decrease of 21.44% in short interest. MAHMF’s SI was 120,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.44% from 153,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1202 days are for MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD REG S GDR I (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)’s short sellers to cover MAHMF’s short positions. It closed at $7.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 161.90% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MESA’s profit would be $15.83 million giving it 4.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s analysts see 19.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 290,504 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. The company has market cap of $294.77 million. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited primarily engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. The firm offers aerospace components, airframe parts and assemblies, and aircraft; automotive services and pre-owned cars; personal and commercial vehicles; application and light trucks; electric vehicles; recreational and commercial boats; and motor cycles, electric scooters, and e-bikes. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. It also provides crop care products; supplies hybrid seeds; grows and distributes seed potatoes, pulses, and edible oils; exports fruits; and offers dairy products, agricultural irrigation systems, pumps and pipes, and landscape and turf irrigation products.