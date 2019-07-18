Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX); Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered By $1.58 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,534 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.16M shares with $44.48 million value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 3.94M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen

Analysts expect InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 358.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.43 EPS previously, InflaRx N.V.’s analysts see 27.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.0566 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1166. About 562,977 shares traded. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has risen 20.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IFRX News: 29/03/2018 – InflaRx Full Year 2017 Financial & Operating Results; 29/03/2018 – lnflaRx Full Year 2017 Financial & Operating Results; 08/03/2018 – lnflaRx announces first patient enrolled in Phase llb trial with lead candidate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa; 03/05/2018 – INFLARX PRIMARY, SECONDARY OFFERINGS PRICES AT $34.00 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – INFLARX ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE llB TRIAL WITH LEAD CANDIDATE IFX-1 IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 17/05/2018 – InflaRx 1Q Loss EUR10.3M; 08/05/2018 – InflaRx N.V. Announces Closing of Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Shrs; 08/03/2018 InflaRx announces first patient enrolled in Phase IIb trial with lead candidate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa; 08/05/2018 – INFLARX N.V. REPORTS CLOSING OF PRIMARY, SECONDARY OFFERING; 17/05/2018 – INFLARX NV – CASH POSITION APPROXIMATELY US$137 MLN (EUR 115 MLN) AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $80.92 million. The Company’s C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 8.61M shares. Veritable LP reported 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Lazard Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.20M shares. Scotia has 11,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 13,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 2.39 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Grimes Com Inc reported 10,984 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 7.09 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth stated it has 3,950 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Crestwood Gp Limited Liability Company has 8,045 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 473,619 shares. Nomura invested in 0.05% or 320,558 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 7,433 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.39 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.96 million activity. Shares for $190,750 were sold by Pierce David A. $1.77 million worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.