Analysts See $0.55 EPS for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL); Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding

Analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. GIL’s profit would be $113.20M giving it 17.71 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s analysts see 243.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 368,291 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 6.39%. The Tensile Capital Management Llc holds 297,405 shares with $50.72M value, down from 309,905 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $156.12. About 683,221 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Printwear and Branded Apparel. It has a 26.58 P/E ratio. The Printwear segment designs, makes, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gildan Activewear had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was downgraded by Desjardins Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) rating on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $161.66M for 17.42 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Advance Auto Parts had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20.