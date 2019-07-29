Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX); Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) Shorts Lowered By 50%

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 77.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 177,834 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytomX Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTMX); 07/03/2018 – CTMX SEES CURRENT CAPITAL RESOURCES ENOUGH TO FUND OPS INTO ’20; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in CytomX; 09/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development firm specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. The company has market cap of $64.13 million. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. It has a 5.55 P/E ratio. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,800 activity. On Monday, June 3 Landis Kevin M bought $19,800 worth of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) or 2,000 shares.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $462.86 million. The firm develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188.