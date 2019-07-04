Analysts See $-0.55 EPS for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA); Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) Sentiment Is 0.67

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 511.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.61 EPS previously, Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -9.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 410,141 shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences

Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc (MEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.89, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 16 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 24 decreased and sold their positions in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.89 million shares, down from 4.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Munienhanced Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 72,485 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) has risen 3.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $329.46 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. for 605,143 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 176,422 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 12,652 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 39,835 shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $167.56 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.