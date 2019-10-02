Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC); Avalara (AVLR) Shorts Down By 11.8%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) had a decrease of 11.8% in short interest. AVLR’s SI was 2.28M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 11.8% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 2 days are for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s short sellers to cover AVLR’s short positions. The SI to Avalara Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 474,606 shares traded. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has risen 101.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.68% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. YUMC’s profit would be $203.49M giving it 20.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.34. About 446,666 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 01/05/2018 – Yum China dishes up more soggy pizza sales; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q ADJ EPS 53C; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China; 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit

More notable recent Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Raymond James Starts Avalara (AVLR) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avalara: Large Market, Significant Catalysts, Shares Just Pulled Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avalara: Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Avalara: On The Sidelines For Now, But Great Long-Term Tax Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.

Among 7 analysts covering Avalara (NYSE:AVLR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avalara has $10500 highest and $4900 lowest target. $90.38’s average target is 35.83% above currents $66.54 stock price. Avalara had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AVLR in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China lands bull rating from close to home – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Yum China Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.33 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 24.98 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.