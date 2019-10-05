Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Univest Financial (UVSP); Snap-on Has 0.91 Sentiment

Snap-on Inc (SNA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 189 funds opened new or increased positions, while 207 sold and decreased stakes in Snap-on Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 51.59 million shares, down from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Snap-on Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $15.79 million giving it 11.49 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Univest Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 33,215 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $725.96 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.85, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold Univest Financial Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.66 million shares or 0.58% more from 18.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 19,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 25,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 446,826 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Bridgeway Cap invested 0.04% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Northern Tru invested in 0% or 428,099 shares. Fj Capital Management Lc holds 0.95% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) or 379,000 shares. Ajo L P owns 15,065 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 2.07M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 90,956 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 171,709 shares. Logan Mgmt reported 53,750 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity. $62,600 worth of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) was bought by Wonderling Robert C.

Rr Partners Lp holds 5.65% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated for 307,800 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc. owns 170,476 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gates Capital Management Inc. has 2.18% invested in the company for 312,666 shares. The Ohio-based North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has invested 1.97% in the stock. Orca Investment Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,976 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 EPS, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.60 million for 13.17 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.20% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 228,719 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.62 billion. The firm operates in Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It offers hand tools, such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products, including tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.