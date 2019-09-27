Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Univest Financial (UVSP); OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OCINF) Sellers Decreased By 1.74% Their Shorts

OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF) had a decrease of 1.74% in short interest. OCINF’s SI was 950,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.74% from 967,600 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 792 days are for OCI N.V. SHS NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s short sellers to cover OCINF’s short positions. It closed at $21.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. UVSP’s profit would be $15.79M giving it 11.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Univest Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 47,421 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,600 activity. Wonderling Robert C bought $62,600 worth of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.85, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Univest Financial Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.66 million shares or 0.58% more from 18.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System has 46,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Renaissance Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). 15,174 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,847 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,145 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Pnc Ser reported 7,579 shares stake. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Kistler has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 21,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Logan Management has invested 0.08% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 24,560 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding firm for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $740.58 million. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas fertilizers and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It operates through OCI Partners, IFCo, OCI Nitrogen and Trading, and North Africa divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers anhydrous ammonia in liquid and gaseous form, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as distributes crystalline and granular ammonium sulphate.