Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH); Last Week Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Analysts

Analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 13.TRWH’s profit would be $22.18M giving it 11.72 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -8.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 284,041 shares traded. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever PLC had 20 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 2. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Liberum Capital. Credit Suisse upgraded Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) on Monday, May 6 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Berenberg. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. See Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4350.00 New Target: GBX 4735.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 New Target: GBX 4460.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4400.00 New Target: GBX 4800.00 Unchanged

25/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3860.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 3950.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 4325.00 New Target: GBX 5060.00 Upgrade

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel, Casino and Raceway in Dover, Delaware; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and Havana Park off-track betting in Aurora, Colorado. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. As of March 28, 2019, its casinos had an aggregate of approximately 400,000 square feet of gaming space, 8,500 slot machines, 260 gaming tables, 65 stadium gaming positions, 40 dining establishments, 20 bars, 3 entertainment venues, and 1,200 hotel rooms.

The stock decreased 0.80% or GBX 39.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4900. About 887,213 shares traded. Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

