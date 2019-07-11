Analysts See $0.54 EPS for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX); Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (PT) SI Increased By 314.63%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (NASDAQ:PT) had an increase of 314.63% in short interest. PT’s SI was 17,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 314.63% from 4,100 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo (NASDAQ:PT)’s short sellers to cover PT’s short positions. The SI to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – American Depo’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 321,721 shares traded or 108.05% up from the average. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 1.RMAX’s profit would be $9.62 million giving it 14.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 42.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 427,459 shares traded or 110.44% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 17/05/2018 – After Sluggish 1st Quarter, Chicago-Area Home Sales Heated Up in April Despite Chilly Weather and Continued Shortage of Listings, RE/MAX Reports; 25/04/2018 – Re/Max Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51

More notable recent Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Pintec Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: PT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alector Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2019 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SurveyMonkey to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Juniper, Sangamo, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aclaris, PG&E, Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $144.22 million. The firm connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $541.89 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering RE\/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE\/MAX Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,178 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 5,586 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru reported 37 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 823,884 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 396,215 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 11,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 5,213 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 10,521 shares. Bridges Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Limited has invested 0.59% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 11,830 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 262 shares. Blair William Com Il accumulated 8,028 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 6,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RE/MAX is Home to More of “America’s Best” Agents for Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.