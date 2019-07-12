Analysts See $-0.54 EPS for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX); Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Cooper Cos (COO) Stake

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 31.71% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 887,052 shares traded or 268.86% up from the average. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has risen 68.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PTGX News: 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST SEES PHASE 1 RESULTS FROM PTG-200 THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Giraudo to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS – USING PRE-SPECIFIED CRITERIA, DMC DEEMED TRIAL TO BE FUTILE BASED ON AN ANALYSIS OF PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF CLINICAL REMISSION; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 07/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATE HAVING ENOUGH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics: Using Pre-Specified Criteria, Committee Deemed Trial Futile Based on Analysis of Primary Endpoint of Clinical Remission; 26/03/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS- TO POSTPONE DECISION ABOUT INITIATION OF PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PTG-100 IN CHRONIC POUCHITIS; 09/05/2018 – PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.36; 17/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Accepted for 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 2.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 4,884 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 239,610 shares with $70.97 million value, up from 234,726 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $334.05. About 346,816 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Financial Bank has 0.4% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,884 shares. Veritas Asset Llp owns 981,302 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 390,720 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,877 shares. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.04% or 23,227 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension reported 0.08% stake. 1,256 were accumulated by Mirador Partners L P. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,702 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Co owns 280 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 800 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And reported 1,239 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 212,591 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,696 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Argenx Se stake by 22,528 shares to 155,395 valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 27,100 shares and now owns 20,100 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Reports Departure of COO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stephens. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating.