Analysts expect Pampa EnergÃa S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $3.38 EPS change or 119.01% from last quarter’s $-2.84 EPS. PAM’s profit would be $41.44 million giving it 14.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.95 EPS previously, Pampa EnergÃa S.A.’s analysts see -72.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 378,447 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃa S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE
Raging Capital Management Llc increased Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raging Capital Management Llc acquired 30,503 shares as Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE)’s stock rose 11.25%. The Raging Capital Management Llc holds 1.77 million shares with $27.80 million value, up from 1.74M last quarter. Park Electrochemical Corp now has $374.60M valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 163,562 shares traded or 20.52% up from the average. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C
Pampa EnergÃa S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.
Raging Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 31,950 shares to 140,500 valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 181,100 shares and now owns 303,900 shares. Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) was reduced too.
