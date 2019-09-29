Analysts See $0.54 EPS for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); Alliant Energy Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $224.38M giving it 7.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 3.67 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 188 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 142 sold and trimmed equity positions in Alliant Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 176.46 million shares, down from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 119 Increased: 134 New Position: 54.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. $236,139 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares were bought by Saltzman David. Sloves Andrew also bought $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Gru has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 2,000 shares. 464,728 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Orinda Asset Management invested in 307,500 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Lp reported 46,859 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cetera Advisor Limited Co has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co holds 340,914 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 876,226 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Comm stated it has 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Rmb Lc has 0.01% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Asset Management accumulated 12,631 shares. First Republic Inv has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential gets a new bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Residential Investment Corp. Receives Court Approval to Buy Select Assets from Ditech Holding Corporation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Residential Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Mortgage REITs to Buy Right Now Sep 10, 2019 You should consider these top – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,009 activity.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 511,219 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.01M for 15.35 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.83 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 25.03 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 162,967 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.15% invested in the company for 304,002 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 1.63% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.13 million shares.