Analysts See $-0.54 EPS for Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX); TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (TPDKY) Shorts Up By 161.36%

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 54.29% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, Homology Medicines, Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 67,049 shares traded. Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has risen 15.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FIXX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIXX); 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines 1Q Loss/Shr $4.21; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 03/04/2018 Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling Studies

TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had an increase of 161.36% in short interest. TPDKY’s SI was 11,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 161.36% from 4,400 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 3 days are for TOPDANMARK AS UNSPONSORED ADR DENMARK (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s short sellers to cover TPDKY’s short positions. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 220 shares traded. Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Challenging Dividend Increase For Topdanmark – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Topdanmark: A Top Insurer? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Resilient Market Leader Should Trygger Interest Among Dividend Seekers – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gjensidige Earnings Review: Better Underwriting Results, Stable Dividend In 2018, New Challenges For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sampo: A Sustainable 5% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2016.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance firm in Denmark. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, professional risk management advice, and non-life insurance pension funds to households, small businesses, industrial, and agricultural businesses. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. It also provides a range of life insurance and pension fund schemes in the event of illness, death, injuries, and unemployment for personal and corporate markets.

More notable recent Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Homology Medicines Announces Leadership Updates Nasdaq:FIXX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Homology Medicines Presents Data Showing Single Dose HMI-102 Resulted in Long-Term Correction of PKU, Including Reduction of Phe and Increased Brain Neurotransmitters in Murine Model – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Homology Medicines Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.