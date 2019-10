Analysts See $0.54 EPS for First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB); Legal & General Group Plc Raised By $3.30 Million Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. FHB’s profit would be $72.05 million giving it 12.17 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, First Hawaiian, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 464,082 shares traded. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 4.77% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 09/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS TO HOLD 49.9% OF FIRST HAWAIIAN FOLLOWING OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q EPS 49C; 24/04/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 24/05/2018 – BNP PARIBAS AIMS FULL EXIT FROM FIRST HAWAIIAN: COO BORDENAVE; 26/04/2018 – First Hawaiian 1Q Net $68M; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Cut Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q CORE EPS 49C

Legal & General Group Plc increased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 11,983 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 537,290 shares with $147.86 million value, up from 525,307 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $23.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $276.6. About 231,803 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 375 shares worth $99,904.

Among 3 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $281.25’s average target is 1.68% above currents $276.6 stock price. IDEXX Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Friday, August 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,456 are owned by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 45 shares. Northern reported 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,665 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 21,108 shares. Hwg Lp stated it has 4,936 shares. Stephens Investment Management Gp Ltd Liability owns 272,444 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc invested in 0.12% or 980 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 23,473 shares. Bridges Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Lpl Fin Ltd Com accumulated 13,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Management reported 465,196 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 77,367 shares. Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 29,538 shares to 2.12 million valued at $411.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 191,471 shares and now owns 6.71 million shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.