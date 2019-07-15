Analysts See $0.54 EPS for First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB); Last Week Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Coverage

Analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. FHB’s profit would be $72.90 million giving it 11.84 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, First Hawaiian, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 16,672 shares traded. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has declined 5.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FHB News: 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas cuts stake in First Hawaiian bank to below 50 pct level; 24/04/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – First Hawaiian Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN 1Q EPS 49C; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Reduce Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 14/03/2018 FIRST HAWAIIAN INC FHB.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – First Hawaiian 1Q Net $68M; 08/05/2018 – First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Common Stk Offering; 09/05/2018 – BNP Paribas to Cut Stake in First Hawaiian to 49.9%; 09/05/2018 – FIRST HAWAIIAN NEW SECONDARY OFFERING REPRESENTS $422M: BNP

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Bank of America. See Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $93 New Target: $100 Maintain

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Hawaiian Bank that provides banking services to consumer and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking divisions. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

More notable recent First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid First Hawaiian’s (NASDAQ:FHB) 13% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We Did The Math OSIZ Can Go To $31 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Hawaiian (FHB) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 17,834 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 93 shares. Horizon Invs Limited invested in 0.05% or 14,437 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.08% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 235,411 shares. Ajo L P holds 0.09% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 190,066 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Whittier owns 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,506 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 15,283 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 93,724 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 7,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intl Gp Inc accumulated 38,381 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,546 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public owns 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 202,116 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 22,911 shares.