Analysts See $-0.54 EPS for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX); Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Pros Hldgs (PRO) Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 29.15%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 156,223 shares with $6.60M value, down from 180,715 last quarter. Pros Hldgs Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 106,379 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4

Analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.00% from last quarter’s $-0.5 EPS. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 380 shares traded. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) has declined 37.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ESSA Announces Court Sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement with Realm Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New medical chief at ESSA Pharma – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ESSA Provides Update on Court Hearing – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes ESSA Pharma (EPIX) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company has market cap of $17.60 million. The Company’s product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance has 56,052 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,675 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 22,874 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 800 shares. Blair William Company Il has 43,150 shares. 2,791 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Company owns 156,223 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Da Davidson Communications holds 0.01% or 8,660 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.06% or 592,850 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,589 shares in its portfolio. 305,700 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PROS Holdings (PRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Caused The Opening Gap In Under Armour? – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Frontier Corporation to Acquire United Family Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.