Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF); Community Health Systems (CYH)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CLF’s profit would be $145.81 million giving it 3.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 10.48M shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 02/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INVESTING $700M TO BUILD IRON MAKING PLANT; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP DECISION TO EXTEND EXEMPTIONS `REASONABLE,’ CLIFFS SAYS; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management LLC Exits Position in Cleveland-Cliffs; 15/05/2018 – Cliffs Become Hedge-Fund Darling, Luring Ray Dalio, Fidelity; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Lower Than Historical Levels During 1st Quarter; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – DECIDED TO COMMIT TO A COURSE OF ACTION EXPECTED TO LEAD TO PERMANENT CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS BY JUNE 30; 29/03/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS FILES TO EXCHANGE $1.08B 5.75% SR NTS DUE 2025; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $140 MLN TO $170 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 64 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 62 sold and decreased equity positions in Community Health Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 107.71 million shares, down from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Community Health Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Among 4 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CLF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 42.96% above currents $7.17 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 1 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of CLF in report on Friday, April 26 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.82 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $440.33 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 EPS, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 13.7% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. for 27.48 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 5.94 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 211,839 shares. The Iowa-based Aegon Usa Investment Management Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Hap Trading Llc, a New York-based fund reported 777,386 shares.

