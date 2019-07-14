Analysts See $0.54 EPS for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX); Last Week Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ensign Energy Services had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) rating on Monday, March 11. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $6.5 target. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. See Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $7.25 Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $5.25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 44.33% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. T_CFX’s profit would be $35.24 million giving it 4.60 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s analysts see 217.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 96,003 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $715.85 million. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal and underbalanced drilling, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

It closed at $4.56 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company has market cap of $648.59 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Pulp and Paper. It has a 4.96 P/E ratio. It offers bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers, as well as supplies fiber products.